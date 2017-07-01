Wizkid Reveals Damian Marley Is On ‘Made In Lagos’ Album

Preparations are in top gear as Wizkid pushes towards the release of his 4th studio album.

Like it has already been revealed by the Starboy, his forthcoming studio album would be titled ‘Made In Lagos’. Work on the LP is still ongoing.

Recently, Wizkid announced to fans that Damian ‘Gong’ Marley is on his highly anticipated album. The ‘Fever’ singer told his millions of fans and followers that the son of reggae legend Bob Marley, Damian recorded his verse for a track on the forth coming project.

The release date for ‘Made In Lagos’ remains a top secret.