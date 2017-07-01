Wizkid Reveals Damian Marley Is On ‘Made In Lagos’ Album
- 6 hours 33 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Preparations are in top gear as Wizkid pushes towards the release of his 4th studio album.
Like it has already been revealed by the Starboy, his forthcoming studio album would be titled ‘Made In Lagos’. Work on the LP is still ongoing.
Recently, Wizkid announced to fans that Damian ‘Gong’ Marley is on his highly anticipated album. The ‘Fever’ singer told his millions of fans and followers that the son of reggae legend Bob Marley, Damian recorded his verse for a track on the forth coming project.
The release date for ‘Made In Lagos’ remains a top secret.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles