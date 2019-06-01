Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Jay Z Becomes Hip-Hop’s First Billionaire

Shawn Carter better known as Jay Z is now the first rapper and hip-hop artiste to hit the billion dollar threshold.

The veteran American rapper has been certified by Forbes as hip-hop’s first billionaire. The rapper and entrepreneur whose estimated net worth was pegged at $900,000,000 in 2018 added another $100,000,000 in 2019 to his fortune to hit billionaire status.

Jay Z’s net worth is accumulated from his businesses like real estate, Roc Nation, Tidal, D’Usse etc.

What’s Jay-Z Worth?

“To calculate his net worth, we looked at the artist’s stakes in companies like Armand de Brignac champagne—applying our customary discount to private firms—then added up his income, subtracting a healthy amount to account for a superstar lifestyle. We checked our numbers with a roster of outside experts to ensure these estimates were fair and conservative. Turns out, Jay-Z really is a business, man.” – Forbes.

Forbes calculated Jay-Z’s worth as follows:

Armand de Brignac – $310 million

Cash & investments – $220 million

D’Ussé – $100 million

Tidal – $100 million

Roc Nation – $75 million

Music catalog – $75 million

Art collection – $70 million

Real estate – $50 million

