Jay Z Becomes Hip-Hop’s First Billionaire
Shawn Carter better known as Jay Z is now the first rapper and hip-hop artiste to hit the billion dollar threshold.
The veteran American rapper has been certified by Forbes as hip-hop’s first billionaire. The rapper and entrepreneur whose estimated net worth was pegged at $900,000,000 in 2018 added another $100,000,000 in 2019 to his fortune to hit billionaire status.
Jay Z’s net worth is accumulated from his businesses like real estate, Roc Nation, Tidal, D’Usse etc.
What’s Jay-Z Worth?
“To calculate his net worth, we looked at the artist’s stakes in companies like Armand de Brignac champagne—applying our customary discount to private firms—then added up his income, subtracting a healthy amount to account for a superstar lifestyle. We checked our numbers with a roster of outside experts to ensure these estimates were fair and conservative. Turns out, Jay-Z really is a business, man.” – Forbes.
Forbes calculated Jay-Z’s worth as follows:
Armand de Brignac – $310 million
Cash & investments – $220 million
D’Ussé – $100 million
Tidal – $100 million
Roc Nation – $75 million
Music catalog – $75 million
Art collection – $70 million
Real estate – $50 million
