VIDEO: Olamide – Oil And Gas



alt

YBNL boss, Olamide returns with the official music video for his recently released banger titled “Oil And Gas”.

The track is a follow-up to his 2019 banger “Woskie” which he used to open his account proper for the year.

The creative video was directed by TG Omori.

Peep below and enjoy.

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

