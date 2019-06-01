Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Olamide – Oil And Gas
VIDEO: Olamide – Oil And Gas
YBNL boss, Olamide returns with the official music video for his recently released banger titled “Oil And Gas”.
The track is a follow-up to his 2019 banger “Woskie” which he used to open his account proper for the year.
The creative video was directed by TG Omori.
Peep below and enjoy.
