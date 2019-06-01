FaithPraise – Izurukeme
FaithPraise hails from Ndiowu, in Anambra state, born in Lagos state, the second daughter of Pastor and Mrs. Francis Okoli.
At a very tender age, she exhibited the musical talents that endeared her to so many.
Faithpraise is a God chaser, a skilled and anointed singer, song writer and a music coach, whose passion is to see genuine and spirit filled worship rise from Nigeria to the ends of the world.
Numbers 14:21. It’s her sincere and passionate desire to run with the mandate to raise an army of the end time prophetic worshipers in her generation.
