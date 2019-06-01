Home | Showtime | Celebrities | FaithPraise – Izurukeme
FaithPraise – Izurukeme



FaithPraise hails from Ndiowu, in Anambra state, born in Lagos state, the second daughter of Pastor and Mrs. Francis Okoli.

At a very tender age, she exhibited the musical talents that endeared her to so many. 

Faithpraise is a God chaser, a skilled and anointed singer, song writer and a music coach, whose passion is to see genuine and spirit filled worship rise from Nigeria to the ends of the world.

Numbers 14:21. It’s her sincere and passionate desire to run with the mandate to raise an army of the end time prophetic worshipers in her generation.

Please follow FaithPraise on social media; Facebook: Faith PraiseInstagram: myfaithpraiseTwitter: @mypraiz88gmail

