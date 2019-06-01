Lisa George – Gaza
The Queen of Hits and Gele corner “Chiamaka Lisa Nweke” popularly known as “Lisa George” aka GAZA makes another unexpected move with this mind-blowing hit single titled “GAZA”
Less than a month, the diva released a ground-breaking single “Gele” which is currently enjoying massive airplay and street acceptance.
The fashion icon and owner of GL clothing line “Lisa George” displayed her vocal skills on this 100% certified club banger.
Now we can proudly say; 2019 is a year for the Gaza Queen as she is already making history in the music industry.
Gaza, another “AB1 Production”.
