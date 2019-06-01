Modenine & Teck Zilla Unlock Joint Album “Esoteric Mellow” | LISTEN
Veteran Nigerian rapper, Modenine has teamed up with producer, Teck Zilla to unlock a new project titled “Esoteric Mellow“.
Modenine takes us deep into the essence of his lyricism, spitting fire flows as he flexes his lyrical muscles on every track.
The 14-track body of work includes features from Canibus, Awkward, and more.
Modenine is not ready to conform to the general rules in the Nigerian music industry and he uses this project to reiterate his stance.
Enjoy the project below.
‘Esoteric Mellow’ is available on digital stores now
