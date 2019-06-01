Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Erigga – More Cash Out ft. Yung6ix & Sami
Erigga – More Cash Out ft. Yung6ix & Sami



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
alt

Here’s a heavy collaboration by two acclaimed ‘Kings of the South’. Erigga (PaperBoi) teams up with his Southern brother, Yung6ix and Sami to deliver a brand new single titled “More Cash Out”.

The track which talks about the hustle and the need to continuously cash out was produced by KulboyBeatz.

Check on it below and enjoy.

DOWNLOAD

