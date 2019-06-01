Ladipoe – Devil You Need (Freestyle)

Mavins rapper – Ladipoe serves us with a banging freestyle titled “Devil You Need” just to treat our ears.

With his last single “Jaiye” with Johnny Drille still enjoying streams and airplay, the Mavin wordsmith feels it time to show the world his rap flows and talent by dishing out this hot freestyle. Ladipoe delivers some punchlines on “Devil You Need”, for the ladies that tag Yoruba boys as demons well Ladipoe says they are the Devil you actually need.

Ladipoe also talked about some artiste that thinks they are the baddest because he doesn’t argue, well he is the future that won’t fade off.