Rihanna Named World’s Richest Female Musician
- 3 hours 47 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Just about a day after Jay Z was announced as the first billionaire hip hop artiste, Rihanna has been announced by Forbes as the world’s riches female musician.
The pop star in the past two years has been more focused on entrepreneurship after the launch of her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty in partnership with LVMH.
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty reportedly sold over a $100 million in the first few weeks of launch. Recently Forbes announced she amassed a fortune of about $600 million.
“The global superstar has been named the wealthiest female musician in the world, according to Forbes. At 31 years old, she has amassed a $600 million fortune, putting her ahead of fellow music superstars including Madonna ($570 million), Céline Dion ($450 million), and Beyoncé ($400 million).”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles