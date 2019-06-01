Tekno’s ‘Pana’ Garners 100 Million Streams On YouTube
Here is some good news for fans of pop star Tekno. The singer’s tune ‘Pana’ is the fourth music video to gain 100 million views on YouTube.
There are only a few elite musicians in this category who have had a 100 million views on a single music video on the popular music sharing platform. Tekno’s ‘Pana’ joins Davido’s ‘Fall’, Yemi Alade’s ‘Johnny’ and Sinach’ s ‘Way Maker’ in the category.
While still under TripleMG Tekno released the Krizbeatz produced smash hit in 2016. The tune has won the singer several awards and shows across the globe.
