Kizz Daniel – Eko (Prod. By Philkeyz)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 16 minutes ago
Flyboy Inc head flagbearer, Kizz Daniel, resurfaces with a brand new single titled “Eko”.

The song speaks about life in Lagos State and its attendant challenges. According to Kizz Daniel, “if you no fit wise for Lagos, you no fit wise for anywhere.”

The new anthem, produced by Philkeyz, was mixed/mastered by Swaps.

Check on the track below and enjoy.

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

