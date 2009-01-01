Kizz Daniel – Eko (Prod. By Philkeyz)

Flyboy Inc head flagbearer, Kizz Daniel, resurfaces with a brand new single titled “Eko”.

The song speaks about life in Lagos State and its attendant challenges. According to Kizz Daniel, “if you no fit wise for Lagos, you no fit wise for anywhere.”

The new anthem, produced by Philkeyz, was mixed/mastered by Swaps.

Check on the track below and enjoy.

DOWNLOAD