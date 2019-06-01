Mr Figaro – Nana
- 4 hours 29 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Multi-talented artiste Mr Figaro returns with a new song titled, “Nana”.
Born in Miami Florida, Mr Figaro discovered his talent for singing at the age of 9 after performing at a school talent show and music has remained a true passion ever since.
Mr Figaro who has been singing and performing professionally for some years returns with this Afrobeats hit to resonate with his African fans.
Enjoy this brand track – Nana produced by LoudCryBeats
You can follow him on social media – Instagram & Twitter: @Mrfigaro_
GET IT HERE
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles