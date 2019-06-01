Mr Figaro – Nana

Multi-talented artiste Mr Figaro returns with a new song titled, “Nana”.

Born in Miami Florida, Mr Figaro discovered his talent for singing at the age of 9 after performing at a school talent show and music has remained a true passion ever since.



Mr Figaro who has been singing and performing professionally for some years returns with this Afrobeats hit to resonate with his African fans.

Enjoy this brand track – Nana produced by LoudCryBeats

[embedded content]

