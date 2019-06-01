Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Mr Figaro – Nana
Kizz Daniel – Eko (Prod. By Philkeyz)
Jaywon – Aje Remix (Part 1) ft. Barry Jhay x Lyta

Mr Figaro – Nana



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 29 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Multi-talented artiste Mr Figaro returns with a new song titled, “Nana”.

Born in Miami Florida, Mr Figaro discovered his talent for singing at the age of 9 after performing at a school talent show and music has remained a true passion ever since.

Mr Figaro who has been singing and performing professionally for some years returns with this Afrobeats hit to resonate with his African fans.

Enjoy this brand track – Nana produced by LoudCryBeats

You can follow him on social media – Instagram & Twitter: @Mrfigaro_

[embedded content]

GET IT HERE

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 93 of 93