GospelOnDeBeatz to Release Debut Album; Reveals Title, Art & Tracklist

Hit-producer and front-man of Africa’s premium band GospelOnDeBeatz is set to release his debut LP titled “Flux”, stylized as #FluxTheAlbum. Over the years, Gospel has produced smash hits for countless artistes, pioneered new sounds, introduced new star talents, founded the acclaimed Alternate Sound band and ultimately rose to become a force in the African music-sphere.

On the quest to keep breaking boundaries, the praised producer after the numerous tease on social media; has announced a debut studio album which will be available on the 6th of June 2019 exclusively on Boomplay and on all platforms from the 21st of the same month.

The album which celebrates the global triumph of African music features music heavyweights across the African continent. Music stars from 6 African countries (MoonChild, Stonebwoy, Victoria Kimani, Davido, Okiemute, Praiz, Kholi, Timaya, Iyanya, LK Kuddy, Alternate Sound, Reekado Banks, Peruzzi, Sauti Sol, Falz, Mi Casa, Anselmo Ralph, Skales, Rayvanny, NaiBoi, Tekno, Patoranking and Kemunto) all appear on the Gospel led set. The Flux Factory leader, took to his social media to reveal the official art and track-listing of #FluxTheAlbum. For what to expect from the album, study the art and track-list.



