Ice Prince – Daz How Star Do (SkiiBii Cover)
Super Cool Cat, Ice Prince shares an impressive cover of SkiiBii’s recently released banger titled “Daz How Star Do” featuring Falz, Teni and DJ Neptune.
On this cover, Ice Prince shared his own experience being a star and he did a pretty good job while at it.
Seems like he’s not resting on his oars this year.
Check on the cover below and enjoy.
