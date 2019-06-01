Tulenkey – Proud Fvck Boys (Naija Remix) ft. Falz & Ice Prince
Ghanaian rapper, Tulenkey comes through with a Naija remix to his hit single titled “Proud Fvck Boys” featuring two of Naija’s finest rappers, Falz and Ice Prince.
The rappers take turns to share stories of typical “Proud Fvck Boys“.
The original version of “Proud Fvck Boys” featured Eddie Khae.
Enjoy this one below and share your thoughts.
