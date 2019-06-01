Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Elviz Blaze – Kolawole (Prod. By Tuzi)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  3 hours 49 minutes ago
alt

Elviz Blaze has raised the bar with another Inferno classic afrobeat banger “Kolawole”. This definitely is a game changer and could be the new street anthem.

Elviz Blaze, the fast rising artist is not slowing down and the song “Kolawole” has been enjoying serious air play. 

Kolawole is an afro beat joint that is ready to bang on your speaker. Listen and enjoy the already cook “Kolawole” produced by Tuzi, mixed and mastered by Spiryt Mix. 

Download & share!!!

DOWNLOAD

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

