Jaguda Artiste Of The Month: Runtown

Top Nigerian pop star Douglas Agu popularly widely known by his stage name Runtown is our JAGUDA ARTISTE OF THE MONTH for the month of May.



The Soundgod Music boss has been active on the music scene for quite some time but he eventually blew up in 2014 after the release of his smash hit ‘Gallardo’ featuring Davido. Since then the Enugu State-born musician has continued to warm our hearts with his very laidback kind of music which we have come to know him for.



Despite being highly revered by his colleagues, the last 16 months have not been favourable to Runtown. His music career faced immense turbulence following his long legal battles with his former record label Eric Many Entertainment.

The incessant legal crisis between Eric Many and her former music act Runtown was enough to keep him in limbo while his career took the toll. Hence the ‘Mad Over You’ hitmaker was more in the news for several court injunctions slammed on him with little or no music to keep him afloat on the fickle minds of his Nigerian fans.

Eric Many was intentionally sabotaging the career of the artiste who had one of the biggest songs on the continent in late 2016 and 2017 with all the court injunctions and negative publicity.

Alas, the fashionable singer survived the ordeal after an

Abuja High Court had suspended a previous ruling dated 04/12/2018 which barred Runtown from recording or performing earlier in January.

The injunction barring him from making new music (recording, releasing and performing) was suspended.

Following the seeming peace which was necessary for his creative juices to trickle in again, Runtown sought redemption by putting out an EP to make up for his downtime in the game. Prior to the release of his ‘Tradition’ EP, it’s been nearly four years since he released his highly acclaimed debut album ‘Ghetto University’.

It’s been two weeks since Douglas Agu put out his 6-track ‘Tradition’ EP. The fans are still getting familiar with the project and in the same vein granting Runtown a welcome back pat on the back.

Being one of the hottest music acts in 2017 and falling off the rankings almost immediately must be hard for the Soundgod Music boss. About two years ago ‘Mad Over You’ was topping music charts across Africa but now none of his music currents comes any close to that monster hit.

Putting out that EP was very necessary for Runtown but it is not the pill that restores his lost glory. Staging a comeback would require more from the singer over the remainder of the year.

However, the music community is happy he has started finding his footing after the legal tussle.

