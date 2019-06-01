Home | Showtime | Celebrities | CDQ – Onye Eze
CDQ – Onye Eze
NSNS flagbearer, CDQ isn’t relenting as he’s returned with another smash single titled “Onye Eze”.
This time, CDQ is focusing on people who live for clout, with a subtle reference to recently disgraced Instagram blogger, Blessing Okoro, and Onye Eze.
Check on the single below to catch the drift.
Enjoy.
DOWNLOAD
