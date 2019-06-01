Home | Showtime | Celebrities | CDQ – Onye Eze
CDQ – Onye Eze



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
alt

NSNS flagbearer, CDQ isn’t relenting as he’s returned with another smash single titled “Onye Eze”.

This time, CDQ is focusing on people who live for clout, with a subtle reference to recently disgraced Instagram blogger, Blessing Okoro, and Onye Eze.

Check on the single below to catch the drift.

Enjoy.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

