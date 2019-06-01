Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Chike Agada ft. Davido – Lately
Chike Agada ft. Davido – Lately



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 16 minutes ago
  • 4
  • 0
alt

Summer is here and Chike Agada is back with the heat! After releasing Nightlife in 2018, Chike Agadadrops his new single “Lately’, featuring Davido.

Lately”, a soft, melodic love song is produced by hitmaker Speroach. Chike began his music career at a young age from the influence of his father – Harry Mosco, a popular 70’s funk legend known for his chart-topping hits ‘Country Boy and ‘Sugar Cane Baby’.

Lately’ marks the first collaboration between the two, as the duo seamlessly harmonize on the carefully crafted beat.

Listen and download below.

DOWNLOAD

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

