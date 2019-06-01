Chike Agada ft. Davido – Lately
Summer is here and Chike Agada is back with the heat! After releasing Nightlife in 2018, Chike Agadadrops his new single “Lately’, featuring Davido.
“Lately”, a soft, melodic love song is produced by hitmaker Speroach. Chike began his music career at a young age from the influence of his father – Harry Mosco, a popular 70’s funk legend known for his chart-topping hits ‘Country Boy and ‘Sugar Cane Baby’.
‘Lately’ marks the first collaboration between the two, as the duo seamlessly harmonize on the carefully crafted beat.
Listen and download below.
