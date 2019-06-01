Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Walshy Fire – Call Me ft. Mr Eazi & Kranium
Walshy Fire – Call Me ft. Mr Eazi & Kranium



alt

Shortly after we shared “Round Of Applause” featuring Ice Prince & Demarco and “No Negative Vibes” featuring Runtown & Alkaline, Major Lazer‘s official disk jockey, Walshy Fire, comes teams up with Nigerian music export, Mr Eazi, and Jamaican singer, Kranium to unlock a new banger titled “Call Me”.

“Call Me” is reported to be another single off his anticipated star-studded album tagged ‘ABENG‘.

The single is accompanied by a befitting video directed by Jocelyn Cooper.

Check it out below…

