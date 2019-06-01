Walshy Fire – Call Me ft. Mr Eazi & Kranium
- 6 hours 34 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
Shortly after we shared “Round Of Applause” featuring Ice Prince & Demarco and “No Negative Vibes” featuring Runtown & Alkaline, Major Lazer‘s official disk jockey, Walshy Fire, comes teams up with Nigerian music export, Mr Eazi, and Jamaican singer, Kranium to unlock a new banger titled “Call Me”.
“Call Me” is reported to be another single off his anticipated star-studded album tagged ‘ABENG‘.
The single is accompanied by a befitting video directed by Jocelyn Cooper.
Check it out below…
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles