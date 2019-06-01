Falz – Alakori ft. Dice Ailes

Our favourite Bahd Guy, Falz returns with another impressive single titled “Alakori” featuring fellow Nigerian act, Dice Ailes.

Falz has decided to keep his fans pumped as he gears up for his highly anticipated show tagged Falz Experience 2″ which is going down at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“Alakori” was produced by Chillz and as expected, Falz nailed it.



