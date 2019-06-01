Falz – Alakori ft. Dice Ailes
- 6 hours 47 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
Our favourite Bahd Guy, Falz returns with another impressive single titled “Alakori” featuring fellow Nigerian act, Dice Ailes.
Falz has decided to keep his fans pumped as he gears up for his highly anticipated show tagged Falz Experience 2″ which is going down at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
“Alakori” was produced by Chillz and as expected, Falz nailed it.
Enjoy below.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles