Naira Marley – Opotoyi (Marlians!)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 3 minutes ago
alt

Naira Marley‘s recent ordeal in the hands of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is in no way standing in the way of his music! Here’s another one for his fans (Marlians!) titled “Opotoyi“.

This comes shortly after the embattled singer released “Why” and his controversial single “Am I A Yahoo Boy featuring Zlatan” which is currently tearing up the charts.

Check on the new vibe and groove to it.

