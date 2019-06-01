Naira Marley – Opotoyi (Marlians!)
- 2 hours 3 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Naira Marley‘s recent ordeal in the hands of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is in no way standing in the way of his music! Here’s another one for his fans (Marlians!) titled “Opotoyi“.
This comes shortly after the embattled singer released “Why” and his controversial single “Am I A Yahoo Boy featuring Zlatan” which is currently tearing up the charts.
Check on the new vibe and groove to it.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles