Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Tulenkey – Proud Fvck Boys (Naija Remix) ft. Falz & Ice Prince
VIDEO: Sarkodie – Legend ft. Joey B
Zoro – Iheanacho (Prod. By Skelly)

VIDEO: Tulenkey – Proud Fvck Boys (Naija Remix) ft. Falz & Ice Prince



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 2 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Barely 24 hours after unlocking the Naija remix to his widely accepted track titled “Proud Fvck Boys”, Ghanaian rapper, Tulenkey comes through with the official music video featuring Falz and Ice Prince.

The song tells stories of typical fvck boys from different perspectives.

Video was directed by Twitch.

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 127