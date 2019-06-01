Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Tulenkey – Proud Fvck Boys (Naija Remix) ft. Falz & Ice Prince
VIDEO: Tulenkey – Proud Fvck Boys (Naija Remix) ft. Falz & Ice Prince
- 5 hours 2 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Barely 24 hours after unlocking the Naija remix to his widely accepted track titled “Proud Fvck Boys”, Ghanaian rapper, Tulenkey comes through with the official music video featuring Falz and Ice Prince.
The song tells stories of typical fvck boys from different perspectives.
Video was directed by Twitch.
Enjoy below.
