Zoro – Iheanacho (Prod. By Skelly)



One of Nigeria’s finest indigenous rappers, Zoro comes through with a brand new release titled “Iheanacho“.

While talented guitarist, Fiokee spiced the song up nicely with his strings, Skelly produced the track while it was mixed/mastered by the Mixx Monsta.

“Iheanacho” is Zoro’s first official single for the year.

Enjoy below.

