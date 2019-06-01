Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Yemi Alade – Bounce (Produced By Egar Boi)
Off the cataclysmic reception off her Rick Ross feature on the remix of “Oh My Gosh”; multiple award-winning diva Yemi Alade unlocks a track off her awaited fourth studio album christened “Bounce“.

The pop number is produced by Egar Boi, and serves as the official lead single of “Woman of Steel”.

“Bounce” is a dance anthem that is fated to cause a global frenzy. “Bounce” is available on all music platforms and stores.

