Naira Marley Remains In EFCC Net Because There Is No Surety

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 43 minutes ago
Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley is yet to regain his freedom as he fails to meet the bail conditions.

About a week ago, the ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy?’ crooner was granted by the a Lagos Federal High Court. A bail of N2 million was imposed on him from two sureties.

As the bail condition stipulated, the two sureties must be Lagos State civil servants from grade level 10 and above.

Unfortunately up until now, there are no sureties that meet the requirements who are willing to stand in for Naira Marley.

This piece of news was disclosed by a certain human rights activist on Twitter.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
