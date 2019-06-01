Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Omawumi – Without You
Naira Marley Remains In EFCC Net Because There Is No Surety
VIDEO: Juls – Maayaa ft. Tiggs Da Author & Santi

VIDEO: Omawumi – Without You



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Hermanez Media CEO and Super talented Singer and Songwriter OMAWUMI, serves us the official music video of her lead Single from her latest LP titled “Without You”.

Without You has that Mature Sound Vibe, I just wanted to do me “Says Omawumi” In Her Feelings LP serves us a mixture of Afro Soul, R&B, Afro Pop and High life.

Video was Shot in lagos and Directed by Fome Peters.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO HERE

https://youtu.be/qURqUWdTEX4

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 128