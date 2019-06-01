VIDEO: Omawumi – Without You

Hermanez Media CEO and Super talented Singer and Songwriter OMAWUMI, serves us the official music video of her lead Single from her latest LP titled “Without You”.

Without You has that Mature Sound Vibe, I just wanted to do me “Says Omawumi” In Her Feelings LP serves us a mixture of Afro Soul, R&B, Afro Pop and High life.

Video was Shot in lagos and Directed by Fome Peters.

