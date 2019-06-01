Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Candy Bleakz X Zlatan & Naira Marley – OWO OSU
Save Fame X Jaywon X Natty – My Way
VIDEO: Naira Marley – Opotoyi (Marlians)

VIDEO: Candy Bleakz X Zlatan & Naira Marley – OWO OSU



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 19 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Candy Bleaks shares her debut single titled “Owo Osu” and it features Nigerian controversial heavyweights, Zlatan and Naira Marley.

Candy Bleakz is a female indigenous rapper from Lagos Nigeria. Her flow is unrehearsed and passionate. Her slew of singles, work ethic, and determination won her a referral to Don L37 who put her up as the Street Billionaires first lady.

Since signing with Chocolate City Music, under the Street Billionaires imprint, she has built an engaging community of Instagram follows who enjoy her entertaining comedic freestyle, dramatic rap content and competitions.

DOWNLOAD HERE

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 128