VIDEO: Candy Bleakz X Zlatan & Naira Marley – OWO OSU
- 6 hours 19 minutes ago
Candy Bleaks shares her debut single titled “Owo Osu” and it features Nigerian controversial heavyweights, Zlatan and Naira Marley.
Candy Bleakz is a female indigenous rapper from Lagos Nigeria. Her flow is unrehearsed and passionate. Her slew of singles, work ethic, and determination won her a referral to Don L37 who put her up as the Street Billionaires first lady.
Since signing with Chocolate City Music, under the Street Billionaires imprint, she has built an engaging community of Instagram follows who enjoy her entertaining comedic freestyle, dramatic rap content and competitions.
DOWNLOAD HERE
