GospelOnDeBeatz – Fire Ft. Reekado Banks x Victoria Kimani

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 13 minutes ago
Here’s track four (4) titled “Fire” off GospelOnDeBeatz’s recently project tagged “Flux“. The track features Reekado Banks and Kenyan’s music diva Victoria Kimani.

The album which celebrates the global triumph of African music features music heavyweights across the African continent. Music stars from 6 African countries (MoonChild, Stonebwoy, Victoria Kimani, Davido, Okiemute, Praiz, Kholi, Timaya, Iyanya, LK Kuddy, Alternate Sound, Reekado Banks, Peruzzi, Sauti Sol, Falz, Mi Casa, Anselmo Ralph, Skales, Rayvanny, NaiBoi, Tekno, Patoranking and Kemunto) all appear on the Gospel led set.

The Flux Factory leader, took to his social media to reveal the official art and track-listing of #FluxTheAlbum. For what to expect from the album, study the art and track-list.

Listen and Enjoy!!

DOWNLOAD

