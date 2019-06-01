Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Toyosi – In Love With You
Attitude x Mayorkun x Reekado Banks x BOJ – Higher Your Body

Toyosi – In Love With You



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 56 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Toyosi - In Love With You

After the release of his debut single titled Alaaye(available on all platforms), Toyosifollows up with this worship provoking single titled “in love with you“.

The song littered with divine creativity, heavenly metaphors, effortless word plays and a heart felt chorus emphasizes the fact that our praise ought to be unwavering and unconditional regardless of our present state as his love for us is.

Listen below;

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 127