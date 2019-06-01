Toyosi – In Love With You
After the release of his debut single titled Alaaye(available on all platforms), Toyosifollows up with this worship provoking single titled “in love with you“.
The song littered with divine creativity, heavenly metaphors, effortless word plays and a heart felt chorus emphasizes the fact that our praise ought to be unwavering and unconditional regardless of our present state as his love for us is.
Listen below;
