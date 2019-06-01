Naira Marley Still in Jail Not Because of Surety; See Real Reason

Naira Marley’s management has revealed the real reason its embattled artiste is still in prison.

Refuting claims that the singer is unable to secure the signature of a surety, the management revealed the EFCC needed to confirm the address of the surety and ensure its genuine.

The management also revealed the court and the EFCC are you to sign certain papers in order to process the bail.

Rumors had it that a certain civil servant was not willing to stand as a surety for the singer.

Naira Marley has been battling for his freedom since the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the singer and charged him to court for internet fraud.

The singer pleaded not guilty while in court and was also granted bail at his bail hearing.

He is yet to regain his freedom but “Marlian faithfuls” are hope he would be released anytime soon.

