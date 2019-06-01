Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: BlackMagic – Anything for Love
Based On Believe #B.O.B ringleader and extremely talented artiste, BlackMagic premieres the music video for “Anything For Love”.
The Spax produced love number gets a moving cinematic music video directed by Mr. Nakarire Mukoro.Watch and share!
