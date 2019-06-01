Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: BlackMagic – Anything for Love
VIDEO: BlackMagic – Anything for Love



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 14 hours 5 minutes ago
Comments
alt

Based On Believe #B.O.B ringleader and extremely talented artiste, BlackMagic premieres the music video for “Anything For Love”.

The Spax produced love number gets a moving cinematic music video directed by Mr. Nakarire Mukoro.Watch and share!

[embedded content]

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

