VIDEO: Pepenazi – Fine

Following the Release of the Audio and the Pressing Request for the Video, Pepenazi releases the Video to his Buzzing Single #Fine.
The ZechFilms Directed Video was shot when Pepenazi was on Tour in the United Kingdom.
The Song is an eclectic Afrocentric feel-good music with an element of live acoustic sound and lyrics that reflects the deep root of basic African Love tales.
Light percussion and a groove that puts you on your feet but still lifts the spirit with the soulful strings & baseline attached to it. Its title (FINE) simply exalts the beauty that man is made of & gives an appreciation to it.
