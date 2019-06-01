VIDEO: Pepenazi – Fine

Following the Release of the Audio and the Pressing Request for the Video, Pepenazi releases the Video to his Buzzing Single #Fine.

The ZechFilms Directed Video was shot when Pepenazi was on Tour in the United Kingdom.

The Song is an eclectic Afrocentric feel-good music with an element of live acoustic sound and lyrics that reflects the deep root of basic African Love tales.

Light percussion and a groove that puts you on your feet but still lifts the spirit with the soulful strings & baseline attached to it. Its title (FINE) simply exalts the beauty that man is made of & gives an appreciation to it.

Download, Stream and Share with Love.

FANLINK