Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Pepenazi – Fine
Top 10 RICHEST Musicians In Nigeria And Their Net Worth – 2019
VIDEO: T Classic X Peruzzi X Terri X Haekins – Kana

VIDEO: Pepenazi – Fine



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 39 minutes ago
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Following the Release of the Audio and the Pressing Request for the Video, Pepenazi releases the Video to his Buzzing Single #Fine.

The ZechFilms Directed Video was shot when Pepenazi was on Tour in the United Kingdom.

The Song is an eclectic Afrocentric feel-good music with an element of live acoustic sound and lyrics that reflects the deep root of basic African Love tales.

Light percussion and a groove that puts you on your feet but still lifts the spirit with the soulful strings & baseline attached to it. Its title (FINE) simply exalts the beauty that man is made of & gives an appreciation to it.

Download, Stream and Share with Love.

FANLINK

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 97 of 97