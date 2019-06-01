Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: T Classic X Peruzzi X Terri X Haekins – Kana
VIDEO: T Classic X Peruzzi X Terri X Haekins – Kana



MixNaija Entertainment presents the video of the song titled “KANA”, which features the record label frontier, T-Classic, DMW vibes machine – Peruzzi, Starboy Ent. – Terri and Haekins.

This is a follow-up of T-Classic’s previous hit single ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’ which reportedly hits 1Million Views on YouTube. “KANA” is another chart-topping song to hit the street real quick, as directed by Naya Effectz Watch and Enjoy!!!

