VIDEO: T Classic X Peruzzi X Terri X Haekins – Kana
- 8 hours 49 minutes ago
MixNaija Entertainment presents the video of the song titled “KANA”, which features the record label frontier, T-Classic, DMW vibes machine – Peruzzi, Starboy Ent. – Terri and Haekins.
This is a follow-up of T-Classic’s previous hit single ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’ which reportedly hits 1Million Views on YouTube. “KANA” is another chart-topping song to hit the street real quick, as directed by Naya Effectz Watch and Enjoy!!!
