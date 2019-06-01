VIDEO: Slimboy Vizzy – Too Fine

2B Records rap star Slimboy Vizzy premieres the music video for his first single of the year 2019 titled #TooFine to consolidate the success of his previously released single called #Obagoal.



This love tune #TooFine was produced by HbeatPro while the mixing & mastering was done by Willbeatz.

The Music video was shot by Masterprovideo & edited by LoudFilms.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hB8fYasniIs&feature=youtu.be

DOWNLOAD