VIDEO: Slimboy Vizzy – Too Fine
- 8 hours 58 minutes ago
- 7
- 0
2B Records rap star Slimboy Vizzy premieres the music video for his first single of the year 2019 titled #TooFine to consolidate the success of his previously released single called #Obagoal.
This love tune #TooFine was produced by HbeatPro while the mixing & mastering was done by Willbeatz.
The Music video was shot by Masterprovideo & edited by LoudFilms.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hB8fYasniIs&feature=youtu.be
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles