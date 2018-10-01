DJ Secures New Juicy Endorsement Deal
DJ Cuppy is so far having an impressive 2019 money wise as her continues to secure the bag.
The ‘Abena’ crooner just clinched a new endorsement deal with Tiger Beer, the latest in the series of such deals signed this year.
DJ Cuppy had earlier informed her fans to watch closely as she was close to making a new announcement. Her endorsement deal with Tiger Beer was facilitated by Upfront & Personal headed by Paul Okoye.
“SIGNED & SEALED! So PROUD to announce my new Ambassador Deal with @TigerBeerNG”, she wrote.
