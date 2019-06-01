Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: WizzyPro – Life ft. Barry Jhay, Magnito & Di Mien
VIDEO: WizzyPro – Life ft. Barry Jhay, Magnito & Di Mien



Nigerian record producer, WizzyPro shares the official music video for his recently released single titled “Life,” featuring Barry Jhay, Magnito, and Di Mien.

The video was directed by creative video director, Aaron Items.

Check on it below and enjoy.

[embedded content]

