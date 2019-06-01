Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: WizzyPro – Life ft. Barry Jhay, Magnito & Di Mien
VIDEO: WizzyPro – Life ft. Barry Jhay, Magnito & Di Mien
- 8 hours 13 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
Nigerian record producer, WizzyPro shares the official music video for his recently released single titled “Life,” featuring Barry Jhay, Magnito, and Di Mien.
The video was directed by creative video director, Aaron Items.
Check on it below and enjoy.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 115