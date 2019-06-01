Davido & Ludacris Goof Around In Studio While Recording

Nigerian pop star and veteran American rapper Ludacris are up to something. A collaboration is brewing between the both of them.

While Davido continues his stay in America, he got to work with rapper and actor Ludacris for a forthcoming song.

As seen on Instastory, Luda shared a video where he was goofing around with Davido. He also played a little snippet of their collaboration.

Already Luda’s little daughter is already loving the song as she was seen dancing to the unreleased track in the studio.

See the clip below.