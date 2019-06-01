Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Davido & Ludacris Goof Around In Studio While Recording
Davido & Ludacris Goof Around In Studio While Recording



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
alt

Nigerian pop star and veteran American rapper Ludacris are up to something. A collaboration is brewing between the both of them.

While Davido continues his stay in America, he got to work with rapper and actor Ludacris for a forthcoming song.

As seen on Instastory, Luda shared a video where he was goofing around with Davido. He also played a little snippet of their collaboration.

Already Luda’s little daughter is already loving the song as she was seen dancing to the unreleased track in the studio.

See the clip below.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
