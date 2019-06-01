VIDEO: Jhaysings – No More Games
- 4 hours 15 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Hillbank Music signed act, Jhaysings is here with visuals to his recently released single titled ‘NO MORE GAMES,’ a groovy tune produced by DJ Coublon.
The young star is a sensational singer, a producer, a competent songwriter, guitar lover and also a versatile artiste.
Watch here is latest video ‘No More Games’ directed by Avalon Okpe.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles