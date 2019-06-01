Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Jhaysings – No More Games
VIDEO: Jhaysings – No More Games



Hillbank Music signed act, Jhaysings is here with visuals to his recently released single titled ‘NO MORE GAMES,’ a groovy tune produced by DJ Coublon.

The young star is a sensational singer, a producer, a competent songwriter, guitar lover and also a versatile artiste.

Watch here is latest video ‘No More Games’ directed by Avalon Okpe.

