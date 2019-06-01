Dammy Krane – Trotro ft. Kwesi Arthur (Prod. By Lexzy)
Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane teams up with his Ghanaian counterpart, Kwesi Arthur to unleash a new collaborative banger titled “TroTro”.
This comes shortly after he released a single titled “Enjoy Lagos” to welcome the new Governor of Lagos state, Babjide Sanwo-Olu.
‘Trotro‘ was produced by Ghanaian record producer, Lexzy.
