Dammy Krane – Trotro ft. Kwesi Arthur (Prod. By Lexzy)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  5 hours 53 minutes ago
Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane teams up with his Ghanaian counterpart, Kwesi Arthur to unleash a new collaborative banger titled “TroTro”.

This comes shortly after he released a single titled “Enjoy Lagos” to welcome the new Governor of Lagos state, Babjide Sanwo-Olu.

‘Trotro‘ was produced by Ghanaian record producer, Lexzy.

