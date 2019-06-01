GoldLink – No Lie Ft. Wizkid (Prod. By P2J)
- 3 hours 13 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
American rapper, D’Anthony Carlos, better known by his stage name GoldLink, joins forces with Nigerian superstar singer, Wizkid to share a new track titled “No Lie“.
The track is off his sophomore album dubbed Diaspora which also features
Khalid, Pusha T, and Tyler, The Creator.
Prior to this collaborative effort with Wizkid, GoldLink had recruited Maleek Berry “Zulu Screams” while Nigerian alte singer, Santi teamed up with him on a track titled “Maria” off his “Mandy & The Jungle” album.
“No Lie,” was produced by P2J.
Enjoy below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles