GoldLink – No Lie Ft. Wizkid (Prod. By P2J)

American rapper, D’Anthony Carlos, better known by his stage name GoldLink, joins forces with Nigerian superstar singer, Wizkid to share a new track titled “No Lie“.

The track is off his sophomore album dubbed Diaspora which also features

Khalid, Pusha T, and Tyler, The Creator.

Prior to this collaborative effort with Wizkid, GoldLink had recruited Maleek Berry “Zulu Screams” while Nigerian alte singer, Santi teamed up with him on a track titled “Maria” off his “Mandy & The Jungle” album.

“No Lie,” was produced by P2J.

Enjoy below.