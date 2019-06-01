Maleek Berry – Flashy

UK-based Nigerian producer/singer, Maleek Berry is back with a brand new effort titled “Flashy“.

This comes after an impressive appearance on GoldLink’s single titled ”

“Zulu Screams”, off his (GoldLink’s) album titled “Diaspora“.

Though Maleek has been somewhat quiet this year, he sends this as a reminder to his teeming fans that he is here to stay.

Enjoy the new tune.

