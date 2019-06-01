Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Maleek Berry – Flashy
GoldLink – No Lie Ft. Wizkid (Prod. By P2J)
Adekunle Gold – Before You Wake Up (Remix) ft. Vanessa Mdee

Maleek Berry – Flashy



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

UK-based Nigerian producer/singer, Maleek Berry is back with a brand new effort titled “Flashy“.

This comes after an impressive appearance on GoldLink’s single titled ”
 “Zulu Screams”, off his (GoldLink’s) album titled “Diaspora“.

Though Maleek has been somewhat quiet this year, he sends this as a reminder to his teeming fans that he is here to stay.

Enjoy the new tune.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 90 of 90