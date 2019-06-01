Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Adekunle Gold – Before You Wake Up (Remix) ft. Vanessa Mdee
Adekunle Gold – Before You Wake Up (Remix) ft. Vanessa Mdee
- 2 hours 28 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
Nigerian singer, Adekunle Goldreturns with the remix to his widely accepted single titled “Before You Wake Up“.
The remix features Tanzanian superstar singer, Vanessa Mdee.
The single comes shortly after the singer buried his father.
Check on the remix below and enjoy.
DOWNLOAD HERE
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 90 of 90