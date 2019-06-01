Pixie Ft. Boybreed – Flex With Me
B.O Ent act Pixie reminds us why he’s our favorite on his new track “Flex With Me” ft Boybreed.
He expertly rides this UK afrobeat vibe to talk about his hustle, where it’s got him and the lifestyle that comes with it. “Flex With Me” serves as an appetizer as we await the release of his forthcoming EP, “Summertime Fling.”
The track has an easy, laid back feel that you can’t help but enjoy and it is produced by Synx.
