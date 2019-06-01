Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: R2Bees – Picture ft. King Promise
VIDEO: R2Bees – Picture ft. King Promise



Superstar Ghanaian duo, R2Bees are back with the official music video for a track off their “SITE 15” EP titled “Picture” featuring raving Ghanaian singer, King Promise.

The track was produced Killbeatz, and the video was directed by Justin Campos.

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]

