VIDEO: Dyo – Arena (Remix) Ft. Adekunle Gold
VIDEO: Dyo – Arena (Remix) Ft. Adekunle Gold



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
alt

UK-based Nigerian artist, Dyo returns with the remix to “Arena” featuring Adekunle Gold. The singer/songwriter made her debut back in April with the Parker Ighile-produced song and has been on our radar ever since.

On this remix, Adekunle Gold says: “Hands down one of my fave verses I’ve written this year! I am obsessed with how clever and beautiful this song is.” That says it all, really.

Enjoy.

[embedded content]

