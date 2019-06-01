VIDEO: Dyo – Arena (Remix) Ft. Adekunle Gold
UK-based Nigerian artist, Dyo returns with the remix to “Arena” featuring Adekunle Gold. The singer/songwriter made her debut back in April with the Parker Ighile-produced song and has been on our radar ever since.
On this remix, Adekunle Gold says: “Hands down one of my fave verses I’ve written this year! I am obsessed with how clever and beautiful this song is.” That says it all, really.
Enjoy.
