Fireboy DML – What If I Say
- 4 hours 19 minutes ago
- 4
- 0
With his hit single “Jealous” still getting rave reviews and acceptance, FireBoy DML has decided to sustain the momentum with the release of another love-theme single titled “What If I Say”.
The new single attests to the fact that the YBNL singer is ready for the industry and he is not a one-hit wonder.
Enjoy the tune below.
DOWNLOAD HERE
