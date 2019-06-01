Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Fireboy DML – What If I Say
Fireboy DML – What If I Say



alt

With his hit single “Jealous” still getting rave reviews and acceptance, FireBoy DML has decided to sustain the momentum with the release of another love-theme single titled “What If I Say”.

The new single attests to the fact that the YBNL singer is ready for the industry and he is not a one-hit wonder.

Enjoy the tune below.

