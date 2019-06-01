Teni – Power Rangers (Prod. By JaySynths)
- 4 hours 42 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
Dr Dolor Entertainment singer, Teni Makanaki comes through with a brand new banger titled “Power Rangers”.
While many are celebrating her recent nomination as this year’s BET awards for Best New International act, she has remained resolute to her craft.
The track was produced by the usual suspect, JaySynths.
Check on it below and enjoy.
DOWNLOAD
