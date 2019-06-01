VIDEO PREMIERE: Burna Boy – Anybody

Burna Boy, who is currently on his African Giant tour where, so far, he has performed in multiple cities in Africa, Europe and America, releases his new single ‘Anybody’. In this song, we see his trademark display of star energy, literally and figuratively.

In what may be the most personal song we have heard from the Afro-fusion artiste in recent months, ‘Anybody’ addresses respect, growth, reputation, and, more importantly, recognizing who you are and taking charge. The music comes from a place deep within the artiste, chronicling his journey to where he is today while addressing paying his dues and rightly so.

