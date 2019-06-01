Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Lilkadi – No Joy
Lilkadi – No Joy



After a long wait since the ending of 2018, Lilkadi is finally here to lead us into the “Young Boy With No Joy Season”.

There’s been a lot of hype on social media with videos to build anticipation for the expected single. Well, the track is out and it is titled “No Joy”, accompanied by visuals.

The song produced by Magistarian and mixed by Gben sees Lilkadi flexing his lyrical muscles on the melodic instrumental.

To support this, a brand has been launched tagged “Young Boy/Girl With No Joy apparel merchandise,” which endorses the sale of products such as shirts, caps, hoodies and more…

Follow @youngboywithnojoy on Instagram to get more information.

Check on the track below.

